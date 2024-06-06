Stay Out: Swimming Not Recommended At Several Suffolk County Beaches Over Bacteria Concerns

An advisory issued Thursday, June 6, by the Suffolk County Department of Health said recent heavy rainfall may have resulted in elevated bacteria levels at 55 county beaches.

The beaches are located in areas that are heavily impacted by stormwater runoff and, because of their enclosed nature, undergo limited tidal flushing.

Health officials recommended against swimming or other contact until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles after the rain has ended.

The advisory will be lifted on Saturday, June 8, unless testing reveals elevated bacteria levels.

You can find the complete list of impacted beaches on the Suffolk County Department of Health’s website or by calling the Suffolk County Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822.

