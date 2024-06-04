Silver Alert Issued For Missing West Islip Man

Robert Lynch, age 94, of West Islip, left his Edgewood Road at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, and went shopping at the Commack Costco, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Suffolk County Police Department.

His vehicle, a gray 2004 Cadillac Seville with New York plates CHZ 5488, was last seen at around 1:10 p.m. in Bay Shore on Pine Aire Drive.

Lynch is described as 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is hearing impaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8352.

