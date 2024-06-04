Fair 68°

Silver Alert Issued For Missing West Islip Man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Long Island man who was reported missing.

Robert Lynch was last seen driving his&nbsp;2004 Cadillac Seville (pictured) in Bay Shore at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 4.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Robert Lynch, age 94, of West Islip, left his Edgewood Road at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, and went shopping at the Commack Costco, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Suffolk County Police Department.

His vehicle, a gray 2004 Cadillac Seville with New York plates CHZ 5488, was last seen at around 1:10 p.m. in Bay Shore on Pine Aire Drive.

Lynch is described as 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is hearing impaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8352.

