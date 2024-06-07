Scam Alert: Real Estate Fraudsters Targeting Vacant Properties In Southampton

Southampton Town Police put real estate agencies on notice that they’ve seen an increase in criminals posing as property owners who seek representation in negotiating the sale of lien-free, vacant land.
The scammers can successfully defraud a potential buyer by accepting funds that are transferred to an out-of-town account.
Police warned real estate agents to watch for the following warning signs from potential clients who claim to be out of state:
- Listing the property below market value
- Making a quick deal for cash
- Avoiding posting a “For Sale” sign
- Avoiding communicating in person or via video, preferring to text or email
- Using a remote notary and remote closing
Southampton Town Police offered several precautions real estate agencies can take to avoid falling victim to scammers, including:
- Ask for multiple forms of identification and proof of ownership
- Request to meet the seller face to face
- Ask them about surrounding areas to prove their familiarity
- Select your own notary at closing
Anyone who suspects they are involved in a property scam is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-728-3400 or via email.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.