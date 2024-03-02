Ronkonkoma Man, Hauppauge Woman Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Smithtown Crash

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, March 2 in Smithtown.

A 78-year-old Ronkonkoma man was operating a 2019 Kia eastbound on Route 25 and in the turning lane for Franklin Avenue when a 2015 Lexus exited left from a parking lot, located at 360 Route 25, and struck the Kia, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Kia was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, an 82-year-old Hauppauge woman, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

