Recognize Him? Thief Nabs Over $1K In Audio Equipment From Suffolk County Business, Police Say

If you recognize this sticky-fingered culprit, police want to hear from you.

<p>Police are trying to identify a suspect seen stealing audio equipment from the&nbsp;North Shore Beach Association clubhouse in Rocky Point in September 2023.</p>

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view
Detectives are asking for help in identifying a suspect who was caught on surveillance footage stealing property from a Long Island business.

The theft occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Rocky Point, at the North Shore Beach Association clubhouse, according to Suffolk County Police.

The man stole audio equipment, including speakers and a tablet, valued at over $1,100.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

