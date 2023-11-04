Recognize Him? Thief Nabs Over $1K In Audio Equipment From Suffolk County Business, Police Say

Detectives are asking for help in identifying a suspect who was caught on surveillance footage stealing property from a Long Island business.
The theft occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Rocky Point, at the North Shore Beach Association clubhouse, according to Suffolk County Police.
The man stole audio equipment, including speakers and a tablet, valued at over $1,100.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
