Know Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Man After Rocky Point Burglary

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a person who stole audio equipment from a Long Island business.

<p>This person stole speakers and a tablet in Rocky Point, according to Suffolk County Police.</p>

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
The man stole speakers and a tablet from the North Shore Beach Association, located in Rocky Point at 55 Clubhouse Drive, at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad said in an advisory issued Tuesday, Oct.31.

The property was valued at approximately $1,180. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential. 

