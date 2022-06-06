Woman Seriously Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree In Medford

Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Long Island after hitting a tree.

The crash took place in Medford around 1:40 a.m., Monday, June 6 in front of the Target store at 2975 Horseblock Road.

According to Suffolk County police, the 39-year-old was driving a 2019 Honda Civic eastbound on Horseblock Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

