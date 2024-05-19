23-Year-Old From Deer Park Shot In Broad Daylight Outside Wyandanch Shop

It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in Wyandanch.

A 23-year-old Deer Park man was outside of an autobody shop located at 366 Long Island Ave. when he was approached by a man on foot and shot twice, according to Suffolk County Police.

The victim ran to a friend’s house on Lakewood Street, and 911 was called at 3:53 p.m.

The shooter fled on foot westbound on Long Island Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

