Woman Found Dead At Long Island Motel

Joe Lombardi
The motel at 30 Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park.
The motel at 30 Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a Long Island motel.

The incident happened in Floral Park at the Floral Park Motel at 30 Jericho Turnpike.

The discovery of the deceased 28-year-old was reported to the Floral Park Police Department on Sunday, June 13 at 1:10 p.m. 

The woman's identity has not yet been released, nor has a cause of death.

The investigation into the incident continues, Nassau County Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

