Extended Closures Planned For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

In the town of Brookhaven, two lanes of westbound I-495 will close nightly between Exit 64 and Exit 67 from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. before all westbound lanes close until 5 a.m., the Department of Transportation said.

The ongoing closures are expected to last approximately eight weeks.

Two lanes will additionally be closed between Exit 67 and Exit 69 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for approximately five months.

During the closures, road crews will conduct repairs to the concrete, transportation officials said.

Drivers were warned of possible delays and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

