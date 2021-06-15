Contact Us
ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Long Island Motel

Joe Lombardi
The motel at 30 Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park.
The motel at 30 Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a woman who was found dead at a Long Island motel.

The incident happened in Floral Park at the Floral Park Motel at 30 Jericho Turnpike.

The discovery of the deceased 28-year-old, now ID'd as Destinee Lavender, of Elmont, was reported to the Floral Park Police Department on Sunday, June 13 at 1:10 p.m. 

The cause of death has not yet been reported.

The investigation into the incident continues, Nassau County Police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

