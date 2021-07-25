Contact Us
Police & Fire

Three Swimmers Rescued After Drifting Away From Boat In Great South Bay, Suffolk Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Suffolk County Police reported that a 25-year-old Patchogue woman called 911 at about 2 a.m. to report that three passengers of the 22-foot Grady White boat she was on were missing. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police rescued three people after they went swimming and drifted away from their boat on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police reported that a 25-year-old Patchogue woman called 911 at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, to report that three passengers of the 22-foot Grady White boat she was on in the Great South Bay were missing.

Police located the boat about a mile offshore in Bayport, SCPD said. Police said officers searched the area in a police helicopter. 

Officers found the three missing swimmers at about 3:15 p.m., approximately a mile west of the boat. Police said the swimmers were a 33-year-old from Patchouge, a 28-year-old from North Massapequa, and a 28-year-old from Huntington Station.

Authorities said the three people had been in the water for about three hours. Only one of them was wearing a flotation device.

SCPD said the three people were taken to shore near Brown's River Road in Sayville, and they were evaluated by Sayville Rescue.

