Three Swimmers Rescued After Drifting Away From Boat In Great South Bay, Suffolk Police Say

Police rescued three people after they went swimming and drifted away from their boat on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police reported that a 25-year-old Patchogue woman called 911 at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, to report that three passengers of the 22-foot Grady White boat she was on in the Great South Bay were missing.

Police located the boat about a mile offshore in Bayport, SCPD said. Police said officers searched the area in a police helicopter.

Officers found the three missing swimmers at about 3:15 p.m., approximately a mile west of the boat. Police said the swimmers were a 33-year-old from Patchouge, a 28-year-old from North Massapequa, and a 28-year-old from Huntington Station.

Authorities said the three people had been in the water for about three hours. Only one of them was wearing a flotation device.

SCPD said the three people were taken to shore near Brown's River Road in Sayville, and they were evaluated by Sayville Rescue.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.