Three Injured In Four-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash took place around noon on Friday, Dec. 18, at the area of Madison and Grant avenues in Baldwin, the Nassau County Police said.

One vehicle was overturned, but an officer who was in the area at the time of the crash was able to get all victims out of the vehicles, police said.

Three people were transported to an area hospital for injuries, police said.

