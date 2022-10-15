Teenage Boy Dies From Injuries In Hit-Run Coram Crash That Also Injured His Sister

A 13-year-old Long Island boy has died from injuries three days after a crash that injured his sister.

The crash happened in Coram on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 7:30 p.m. on Granny Road.

The two siblings, Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph, residents of Coram, were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road, when Philips was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling westbound, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then fled from the scene westbound on Granny Road.

Phillips was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

Late Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, police announced Phillips was pronounced dead earlier in the day at Stony Brook University Hospital.

His sister was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact SCPD Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

