2 Teen Siblings Injured, 1 Critically, In Coram Crash

The area of the hit-and-run crash that critically injured a teen.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Police on Long Island are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pair of 13-year-old siblings, one critically.

The incident occurred in Coram around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on Granny Road.

According to Suffolk County detectives, Tyler Philips and Krystal Randolph, residents of Coram, were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road, when Philips was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling westbound. 

The vehicle fled the scene westbound on Granny Road, police said.

Philips was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. 

His sister was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

