Teen In Stolen Car Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting At Police Officers On LI

One of three teens who went on a joyride in a stolen car on Long Island is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly displaying a handgun and firing a shot at three police officers, investigators said.

Three plainclothes Hempstead Police Officers were standing on a sidewalk on Terrace Avenue at 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 when they spotted a 2018 black Toyota Camry traveling past them when a gunshot rang out.

Investigators noted that the officers had their shields prominently on display and they were wearing vests with “POLICE” prominently displayed across the front.

Police said that one of the officers observed the front passenger pulling his arm back into the car while holding a handgun, prompting a five-mile chase that led them into East Meadow, where the driver struck two parked cars on East Meadow Avenue.

Officers were able to locate a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old adolescent offender who were taken into custody shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 11 without incident.

Further investigation found that the car had been reported stolen out of Suffolk County.

According to police, the investigation determined the 15-year-old front passenger, whose name has not been released, did point a .40-caliber Taurus handgun in the direction of the three officers in Hempstead.

The gun was recovered inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported, police noted.

Following the investigation, the 15-year-old was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The other two teens were charged with criminal possession of stolen property. All three were arraigned on April 11.

