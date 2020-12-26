Suspect At Large After Christmas Day Long Island Shooting

A suspect is at large after an early morning Christmas Day shooting on Long Island.

It happened on Friday, Dec. 25 at around 6:36 a.m. in Baldwin.

Nassau County First Precinct officers found a 30-year-old victim lying on the ground on Cottage Place with a gunshot wound to his chest and shoulder.

A Nassau County Police Department Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim is currently in serious condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

