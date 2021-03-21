Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Busted Selling Drugs Near Long Island Clinic, Police Say
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted On Long Island For Three Years

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Katrina Williams
Katrina Williams Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued for a woman who has been on the run from New York State Police on Long Island for more than three years after being busted for drug possession.

New York State Police investigators in East Meadow are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Katrina Williams, who was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance on July 20, 2017.

Williams, who is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County Court later failed to appear in court following her drug possession arrest, and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest on Feb. 15, 2018.

Police described Williams, 39, as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 172 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.