State Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted On Long Island For Three Years

An alert has been issued for a woman who has been on the run from New York State Police on Long Island for more than three years after being busted for drug possession.

New York State Police investigators in East Meadow are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Katrina Williams, who was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance on July 20, 2017.

Williams, who is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County Court later failed to appear in court following her drug possession arrest, and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest on Feb. 15, 2018.

Police described Williams, 39, as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 172 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3400.

