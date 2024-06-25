Breeze Airways Launching Nonstop Service From MacArthur Airport To This Sunny Destination

Another discount airline is launching nonstop service from Long Island MacArthur Airport to the Sunshine State.

Breeze Airways announced Tuesday, June 25, that it will begin offering uninterrupted flights to Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning on Oct. 2. Fares start at $89 one way.

The new route is among five that were announced by the Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based airline on Tuesday.

“Breeze continues to expand our fall and winter service into Florida, and now serves eight destinations within the state,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey.

“Now Guests in Long Island, Burlington, and Scranton will have more opportunities to escape to the Sunshine State while enjoying Breeze’s Seriously Nice service and fares.”

Tuesday’s announcement came weeks after JetBlue unveiled new nonstop service from MacArthur Airport to three Florida destinations: Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. Those flights will also commence in October.

You can find more information on Breeze Airways’ website.

