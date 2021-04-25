Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Woman

Christina Kavanagh Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen her?

New York State Police investigators on Long Island issued an alert for a wanted woman who was arrested more than seven years ago for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs.

Christina Kavanagh, age 59, is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County First District Court after being arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and DWAI by drugs on Oct. 10, 2013.

Kavanagh later failed to show up for a court appearance and a warrant was issued for her arrest in Nassau County on March 14, 2014.

Police described Kavanagh as being 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 130 pounds with red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov. 

