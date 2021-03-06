State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man On The Run For 12 Years

New York State Police investigators on Long Island have issued an alert as they attempt to locate a wanted man who has been on the run for more than a decade.

Juan Leon-Rivera was arrested by New York State Police troopers in Farmingdale on July 29, 2007, for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Leon-Rivera later failed to make a court appearance or pay fines related to the DWI and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 20, 2009.

Following his arrest, Leon-Rivera is now wanted by New York State Police and the Nassau County First District Court.

Leon-Rivera, age 50, was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.