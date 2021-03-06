Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man On The Run For 12 Years

Juan Leon-Rivera
Juan Leon-Rivera Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators on Long Island have issued an alert as they attempt to locate a wanted man who has been on the run for more than a decade.

Juan Leon-Rivera was arrested by New York State Police troopers in Farmingdale on July 29, 2007, for allegedly driving while intoxicated. 

Leon-Rivera later failed to make a court appearance or pay fines related to the DWI and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 20, 2009.

Following his arrest, Leon-Rivera is now wanted by New York State Police and the Nassau County First District Court.

Leon-Rivera, age 50, was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

