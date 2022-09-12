SPCA Investigates Animal Sacrifice After Decapitated Goats, Chickens Found In Melville

An animal sacrifice investigation is underway after the remains of five decapitated chickens and two decapitated goats were found on the side of a Long Island road.

The Suffolk County SPCA received an alert from the Suffolk County Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, that dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville, the SPCA reported.

The remains were found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway, according to the report.

Fruits and vegetables were also found at the location, authorities said.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said animal sacrifice involves the killing and offering of an animal as part of a religious ritual.

The Suffolk County SPCA said it has investigated "many cases of animal sacrifice over the years."

The SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for "unjustifiably harming, mutilating or killing an animal."

Authorities asked anyone who witnesses animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County to call the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

