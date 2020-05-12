Six People, Dog Rescued After Long Island House Fire Breaks Out

Six residents and a dog were rescued after an early morning house fire broke out on Long Island, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a house fire on Hillside Boulevard in New Hyde Park at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, when they spotted smoke coming from a third-floor window.

According to police, officers kicked in a back door and were able to evacuate six residents and a dog that were all on the second floor.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall responded as well as the Floral Park, South Floral Park, Floral Park Center, New Hyde Park, Garden City Park, Mineola, and Manhasset fire departments.

In total, there was 75 firefighters who responded to the scene. The home suffered “moderate to heavy” damage. No injuries were reported.

The Nassau County Police Department Arson Bomb Squad is currently investigating the fire. Check Daily Voice for updates.

