Seen Him? Man Wanted In Melville Burglary Investigation

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted in a residential burglary investigation on Long Island.

A man broke a window screen at a Melville home on Gaston Street at about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Authorities said no items were reported missing, and police are investigating whether the man entered the home or not.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

