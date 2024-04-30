Suspect Nabbed For Armed Robbery At Riverhead Restaurant

The robbery occurred on Wednesday, April 24 in Riverhead.

Just after 10:30 p.m. that night, 35-year-old Craig Cherney allegedly walked into Shah’s Halal Food, located at 1767 Old Country Road with a gun.

He fled after the robbery and police launched a dayslong investigation to find the culprit.

Days later, on Tuesday, April 30, Riverhead police officers arrested Cherney, who is from Patchogue.

He was charged with robbery and was arraigned at the Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Police asked anyone with additional information regarding the robbery to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

