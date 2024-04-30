Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Suspect Nabbed For Armed Robbery At Riverhead Restaurant

Police have arrested a Long Island man for robbing a restaurant with a gun.

A Patchogue man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Halal restaurant at gunpoint. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sophie Grieser
The robbery occurred on Wednesday, April 24 in Riverhead.

Just after 10:30 p.m. that night, 35-year-old Craig Cherney allegedly walked into Shah’s Halal Food, located at 1767 Old Country Road with a gun.

He fled after the robbery and police launched a dayslong investigation to find the culprit.

Days later, on Tuesday, April 30, Riverhead police officers arrested Cherney, who is from Patchogue.

He was charged with robbery and was arraigned at the Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Police asked anyone with additional information regarding the robbery to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500. 

