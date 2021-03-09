Second Suspect Nabbed In MS-13 Connected Long Island Homicide

A second suspect has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman on Long Island allegedly conspired with her new boyfriend, an MS-13 gang member, to kill her teenage ex-boyfriend.

Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick announced on Tuesday, March 9 that Hempstead resident Christian Rodriguez, age 23, has been charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the 2016 scheme to kill 19-year-old Osmin Campos-Sandoval, a member of the 18th Street gang, a rival of MS-13.

Last month, Hempstead resident Sandra Tobar Meija, age 22, was also charged with murder for her role in the scheme. At the time he was charged with murder, Rodriguez was already incarcerated in Nassau County Jail.

Fitzpatrick said that Mejia and other MS-13 members smoked marijuana with Campos-Sandoval in the woods near the Uniondale water tower while posing as fellow gang members to make him feel comfortable.

According to reports, Mejia and Campos-Sandoval dated in their native El Salvador before Mejia moved stateside and began dating a member of MS-13.

“They butchered him, hit him, and buried him,” police said, with Campos-Sandoval’s remains being found in October last year near the water tower.

More suspects are expected to be arrested as the investigation into Campos-Sandoval's murder continues.

There are other arrests to be made on this," Fitzpatrick added. "The people that are outstanding are incarcerated. They are incarcerated on unrelated crimes, and in the next coming weeks we will probably be arresting two to three other male suspects.”

