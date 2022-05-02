Riverhead Armed Robber Demands Victim's Scooter, Cash, Police Say

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Long Island.

The victim, age 32, told police he was walking in Riverhead near West Main Street and Griffing Avenue at around 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, when a man pulled him into an alley and tried taking his electric scooter, Riverhead Police said.

When the victim told the suspect that the scooter didn’t work, the suspect pulled a silver-colored handgun and demanded everything in the victim’s pocket, police said.

The victim gave him $400 cash and a debit card before running from the alley toward Grangebel Park, police said.

Police searched the area with the help of a Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit, but did not locate the suspect.

Investigators described him as a Black man around 6 feet tall with an average build. He was reportedly wearing black colored clothing, white sneakers, a black surgical mask, and a black beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

