Police Searching For Suspect Who Attempted To Force Way Into Riverhead Home

Police are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly attempted to forcibly enter a Long Island home.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, on West Main St., in Riverhead.

When police arrived at the home the victim told officers a person armed with a handgun attempted to gain entry into a room, said the Riverhead Police.

The subject kicked the door and then attempted to gain entry through a window before fleeing the area, police said.

A search of the area for the subject by Riverhead officers and K-9 did not turn up the suspect.

According to the victim, the suspect was wearing dark clothing, a face covering, and sunglasses.

The Riverhead Town Police Department Detective Division responded to assist with the investigation. Anyone with any information in regards to the incident is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

