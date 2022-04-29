Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards At North Babylon Store

Police are searching for a man accused of using stolen credit cards to buy an Apple Watch at a Long Island store.

A wallet was stolen from Au Bon Pain in Melville at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, April 26.

SCPD said a man later used the stolen credit cards to purchase an Apple Watch from Wireless Shack, located at 1167 Deer Park Ave. in North Babylon.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

