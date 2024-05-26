Overcast 68°

Tennis Coach Nabbed For Possessing Child Pornography In Huntington Station: Police

Police arrested a man who allegedly sent a 13-year-old girl a gift card in exchange for inappropriate videos.

Joseph Drago, age 28. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Sophie Grieser
Joseph Drago, age 28, of Huntington Station, was arrested on Thursday, May 23.

According to Suffolk County Police, Drago, a tennis instructor, was discovered to have child pornography on his cell phone following tips and an investigation.

Additionally, he had text messages with a 13-year-old Colorado girl in which he exchanged gift cards for inappropriate videos.

Drago is charged with:

  • Promoting a sexual performance by a child; and
  • Possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Both are felony charges.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 29.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the police. 

Anyone with additional information about the incident or who believes they may be a victim of Drago is urged to contact the Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6279.

