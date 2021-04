Police are looking for the owner of a ring found in a Long Island, parking lot.

The ring, found in the parking lot of the TD Bank at 999 Old Country Road in Westbury, was found by a man who turned it over to police, said the Nassau County Police.

Police request anyone with information regarding the ring to contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6353.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.