Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Of 37-Year-Old On Long Island

Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man who was shot multiple times on Long Island.
The Nassau County Police Department reported that the incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 on 43 California Avenue in Hempstead.

When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

