Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk County Trio Charged For Meth Ring
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Seriously Injured While Crossing Long Island Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area the pedestrian was hit in Garden City.
The area the pedestrian was hit in Garden City. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a Long Island roadway.

The 70-year-old man was hit around 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, on Commercial Avenue in Garden City, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while attempting to cross in front of One Commercial Ave., the was struck by a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner traveling eastbound. 

As a result of the collision, the man suffered multiple trauma injuries to his body and was transported to an area hospital.

The male driver, age 50, remained at the scene.

The vehicle went through a brake and safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.