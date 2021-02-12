Pedestrian Seriously Injured While Crossing Long Island Roadway

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a Long Island roadway.

The 70-year-old man was hit around 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, on Commercial Avenue in Garden City, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while attempting to cross in front of One Commercial Ave., the was struck by a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner traveling eastbound.

As a result of the collision, the man suffered multiple trauma injuries to his body and was transported to an area hospital.

The male driver, age 50, remained at the scene.

The vehicle went through a brake and safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

