One Seriously Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash Near Suffolk County Intersection

Police are investigating a chain-reaction crash near a busy Long Island intersection that left a local man seriously injured.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in Commack.

A woman was driving a 2017 Buick Regal westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when she attempted to make a right turn onto Jericho Turnpike, Suffolk County Police said.

The Buick struck a 2016 Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, approximately 50 feet west of Ruth Boulevard.

The Rogue, driven by a 25-year-old Brentwood man, flipped on its side and slid into the rear of a 2017 GMC pickup truck stopped in the eastbound turning lane of Jericho Turnpike, police said.

The pickup truck then struck the rear of a 2010 Honda, according to police.

The Brentwood man was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, said police. There were no other injuries.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.