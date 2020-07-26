Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorist Hospitalized After Striking Two Vehicles On Long Island

Vanderbilt Avenue near Plandome Road in Manhasset
Vanderbilt Avenue near Plandome Road in Manhasset Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 65-year-old man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into two parked cars and a building on Long Island, police said.

The driver was in Manhasset, heading eastbound on Vanderbilt Avenue near Plandome Road at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 when he suffered the medical emergency and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles.

Police said that as a result of the collision, the parked vehicles continued on and struck a nearby building.

Upon arrival, officers found the man unconscious, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

