Man Wanted For Stealing $25K In Jewelry From Middle Island Walmart, Police Say

A man is wanted for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from Walmart on Long Island.

The man stole the jewelry from a locked case at the Middle Island store, located at 750 Middle Country Road, at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

