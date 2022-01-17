Man Wanted For Stealing $2,200 Worth Of Items From Suffolk Business

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from outside a Long Island business.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, who released a photo of a man who allegedly stole tools from a vehicle parked at Cedar Designs on Quogue Plaza Trail at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021.

The suspect allegedly broke a window to the van and stole approximately $2,200 worth of Makita tools before fleeing in a vehicle on Old Country Road.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or theft has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or the Quogue Village Police Department at (631) 653-4791.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.