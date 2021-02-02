Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Man Suffers Possible Hypothermia After Falling Off Long Island Dock Into Canal Waters

Kathy Reakes
A Nassau County Police officer and a Good Samaritan rescued a man who fell of a dock into canal waters.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police and a Good Samaritan rescued a Long Island man who fell off a dock into the water.

The incident took place around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, on Clubhouse Road in Merrick, said Nassau County Police.

According to police, officers responded to the rear of a Clubhouse Road residence for a 73-year-old man who fell into a canal after securing his boat dock. 

Upon police arrival, Police Officer Frank Romano found the man in the water clinging to the dock. 

Romano with the assistance of a Good Samaritan pulled the victim from the water. 

 Police Medic Jeffrey Goodwin responded in a Nassau County Police Ambulance and treated the victim for possible hypothermia.

