Man Saved From Long Island House Fire By Police Officers

An 89-year-old Long Island man was saved by police officers from his burning home over the weekend.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, March 6, in Mineola, said the Nassau County Police.

According to police, a passerby observed heavy smoke coming from a chimney while walking his dog and notified police.

Upon arrival, responding Nassau County three police officers observed an active fire coming from the chimney. Not knowing the extent of the fire, officers forced entry into the home and assisted an 89-year-old resident who was sleeping inside.

Officers removed the elderly male from the house to safety.

No injuries were suffered due to the quick response of the Police and the Mineola Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the chimney only and it was extinguished.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.