Alert Issued For Teen Missing A Week From Lindenhurst

Katherine Monterosa-Herrera, age 16, was last seen on Wednesday, July 3 in Lindenhurst, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

That day, she was leaving her home with her belongings and passport.

Monterosa-Herrera is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Authorities said she has brown eyes and brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans. She is Hispanic and Spanish-speaking.

Anyone with information regarding Monterosa-Herrera’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 of the Suffolk County Police Department’s non-emergency number at 631-852-COPS.

