Man Robs Long Island Gas Station At Gunpoint, Police Say

Police are searching for an armed man who allegedly robbed a Long Island gas station at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Conoco Gas Station in Elmont, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a walked into the station, located 237-12 Linden Blvd., approached the victim who is an employee of the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

Police said the robber took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as being a Black male, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, average build, wearing all black clothes, a black mask, and sunglasses.

Detectives request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

