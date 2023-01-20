Contact Us
Man Dies After Vehicle Plunges Into Water At Bay Shore Marina

Nicole Valinote
Bay Shore Marina
Bay Shore Marina Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A man was pronounced dead after his vehicle plunged into the water on Long Island.

The incident happened at the Bay Shore Marina at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

The man's identity has not been released yet.

SCPD did not report any other occupants of the vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

