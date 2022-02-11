Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Man Charged Following Fatal Altercation At Suffolk County Home

Joe Lombardi
Lincoln Avenue in East Hampton.
Lincoln Avenue in East Hampton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been charged following a fatal altercation that occurred at his Long Island home.

The incident happened in East Hampton and involved two men, a 35-year-old who lives at the home on Lincoln Avenue, and 45-year-old Kevin Somers, of Amagansett, Suffolk County Police said.

East Hampton Town Police officers responded to the residence following a 911 call at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Somers was transported to Southampton Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Suffolk Police. 

Marc Dern, age 34, the man who lives at the East Hampton residence, was charged with first-degree manslaughter on Thursday, Feb. 10, Suffolk County Police said.

He was due to be held overnight at the East Hampton Police Department Headquarters, and is scheduled to be arraigned at East Hampton Town Court on Friday, Feb. 11.

Dern was not injured in the incident, police said.

An autopsy will be performed by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

