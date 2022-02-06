Man Dies Following Altercation At Suffolk County Home

Police are investigating the death of a man following an altercation that occurred at a Long Island home.

The incident occurred in East Hampton and involved two men, a 35-year-old who lives at the home on Lincoln Avenue, and 45-year-old Kevin Somers, of Amagansett, Suffolk County Police said.

East Hampton Town Police officers responded to the residence following a 911 call at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Somers was transported to Southampton Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Suffolk Police. The man who lives at the East Hampton residence was not injured, police said.

An autopsy will be performed by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Further information on the incident, its cause and whether charges may be filed have not yet been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

