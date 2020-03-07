Contact Us
Breaking News: NY Now Has 76 Testing COVID-19 Positive, Cuomo Says, Declaring Emergency
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Wanted For Criminal Trespass

Daniel Loman
Daniel Loman Photo Credit: NCPD

Police have issued an alert for a wanted Long Island man arrested for trespassing last year while in possession of drugs.

Daniel Loman, 23, is wanted by Nassau County Police and the County Court after being arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and criminal possession of a controlled substance last year.

Loman later failed to show up in court to respond to the charge and a warrant was issued by the court for his arrest.

Investigators described Loman as 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who comes into contact with him has been cautioned by police not to attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Loman's whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

