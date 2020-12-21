Long Island Man Nabbed With Illegal Weapons, Ammunition

A Long Island man is facing a host of weapons charges after allegedly threatening a man and woman with who he had “drug dealings” with by using a loaded shotgun, police said.

Levittown resident Christopher Price, 74, agreed to meet with a 31-year-old woman and 50-year-old man near the intersection of Shepard Lane and Market Lane in Levittown shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.

According to Nassau County Police, the woman is a friend of Price and had previous meetings with him for drug dealings.

It is alleged that while the two victims were in a car, Price got out of his own vehicle with a shotgun, pointed it at them, and threatened them while walking toward them. Price then got back into his car and fled west on Market Lane.

The two were able to call 911 and provided police with a description of Price’s vehicle, which was located near the intersection of Constable Lane and Taylor Lane.

Officers proceeded to pull Price over, and he was taken into custody without incident. Inside his vehicle, police said that they found a loaded shotgun inside his car and a vial of Ketamine.

A subsequent search of Price’s home led to the seizure of two handguns, two assault-style long rifles, one of which was stolen, all of which were illegally possessed.

Investigators also found numerous rounds of ammunition, including armor-piercing bullets, high capacity magazines, and an additional amount of what is believed to be Ketamine.

Price was charged with:

Menacing;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Ten counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm;

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Price was scheduled to be arraigned in Nassau County on Monday, Dec. 21.

