Long Island Man Nabbed After Pulling Gun, Demanding Money From Two People, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly pulling out a pellet gun and demanding money from two people during an argument.

The incident took place around 10:345 p.m., Monday, June 7, in Roslyn, when Daniel Conwell, age 40, was involved in a verbal argument with a 50-year-old man and a 79-yer-old woman, while at a residence on Pine Drive North.

The argument escalated and Conwell, a resident of Roslyn, pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and pointed it at the victims, demanding money, said the Nassau County Police.

The victims were able to convince the defendant to leave the residence and they called 911.

K-9 officers responded and after a brief search, they were able to locate Conwell near Mineola Avenue and the Fenway, police said.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers recovered a black Glock .177 caliber Pellet Pistol and two pills, one believed to be suboxone and one believed to be amphetamine, police added.

Conwell was charged with:

Robbery

Two counts of menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 8, in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.