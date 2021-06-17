Long Island Man Nabbed After Attempting To Rob Woman With Knife, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for an alleged attempted armed robbery in which he approached a woman in her vehicle and demanded her purse.

The New Cassel man was arrested on Sunday, June 13 for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Hicksville, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, a 57-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car at 182 West Old Country Road when the suspect Jose Ordonez-Bonilla, age 27, approached the driver side window with a knife and demanded her purse.

The woman refused to comply and Ordonez-Bonilla fled the scene on foot, running northbound on Newbridge Road. The victim followed him in her vehicle, before losing sight of him and then contacted police.

An investigation by detectives involving video surveillance and DNA evidence identified Ordonez-Bonilla as the person responsible, Nassau County Police said.

He was located by officers on Sunday in the rear of 678 Union Avenue in New Cassel and placed arrested.

Ordonez-Bonilla was charged with:

Robbery

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

He will be arraigned on Monday, June 14, in Mineola.

