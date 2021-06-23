Long Island Man Holds Box Cutter To Throat Of Drug Store Employee, Demands Meds, Police Say

A Long Island man who allegedly held a box cutter to the throat of a pharmacy employee and demanded drugs has been arrested by police.

The incident took place around 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, June 22 at the Keezac Pharmacy on Bedford Avenue in Bellmore.

According to Nassau County Police Robbery Squad detectives, a man, identified, as Patrick Devine, age 33, of Bellmore, entered Keezac Pharmacy, displayed a box cutter, and placed it to the neck of a female employee, and demanded prescription pain medication.

The woman was able to escape from the subject and ran from the store. The store manager complied and Devine fled the scene with an unknown amount of medication.

Responding officers located Devine a short time later near the intersection of Newbridge Road and Oak Street and he was arrested without incident.

The female victim suffered a laceration in her right hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Devine was charged with:

Five counts of robbery

Robbery second-degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 23 in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.