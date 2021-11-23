Long Island Man Hit By Box Truck Dies From Injuries

A Long Island man who was struck by a box truck while crossing a busy roadway has died.

Alfred Piretto, age 86, died on Monday, Nov. 22, from the injuries suffered during the crash on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Franklin Square.

According to detectives, Piertto, of Franklin Square, was struck at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike.

The driver of the box truck, 34, remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

