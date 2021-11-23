Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Police Search For Woman Who Stole Yorkshire Terrier In Suffolk County
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Hit By Box Truck Dies From Injuries

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man who was struck by a box truck while crossing a busy roadway has died.

Alfred Piretto, age 86, died on Monday, Nov. 22, from the injuries suffered during the crash on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Franklin Square.

According to detectives, Piertto, of Franklin Square, was struck at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike.

The driver of the box truck, 34, remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.